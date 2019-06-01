Women Officers Turning Heads at Police Guard Of Honour

For the very first time, six Women Officers are in the Police Guard of Honour. Photos: Lagi Keresoma/Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 01 JUNE 2019: A historic feature of this morning’s 57th Independence Flag Raising ceremony and parade is the inclusion of six police women in the Police Guard of Honour.

Speaking to Talamua, Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said this took a long time to come. “Two police women were in the Guard many years before, I don’t understand why it took so long to have more women officers in the Guard after that.”

The Commissioner suspects it had something to do with tradition and the mentality back then.

“My attitude is, if you are worthy and can do the job, it does not matter who you are, your background or gender, it does not matter to me as long as you can do the job,” said Fuiavailili.

He said he is very proud to have these ladies in the Guard today as they did a wonderful job, “and they all held up.”

It is a development running across the police service.

“It’s not just the Guard of Honour we are putting women in; we have three women on the police boat Nafanua and one in the Tactical Operation Squad (TOS) and more women are holding higher positions in various divisions of the Ministry,” said the Commissioner.

For the very first time, a woman holds the Deputy Commissioner’s position, Papalii Monalisa Keti.

“They did not earn these spots because they are female, or gender, but through their own merits,” said Fuiavailili.

“The organisation now is not the same as what it was back then, we’re an organisation now providing equal opportunities to both male and female officers to serve our country and people,” said the Commissioner.

Like this: Like Loading...