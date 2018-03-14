Women photographers win International Women’s Day photo competition

We are a group of specialized Samoan female doctors. The sisterly support we have for each other in and out of work, apart from our families is what keeps us going in a challenging work environment. While many migrate for various reasons, we remain to help our people’ – Dr Ah Leong-Lui

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 13 MARCH 2018: Ms. Leiloa Asaasa and Tuala Dr. Tile Ah Leong-Lui were winners of the United Nations Photo Competition to commemorating International Women’s Day 8 March 2018.

Under the theme of ‘Sisterhood’, participants were invited to illustrate the support that women and girls provided not only to each other, but to their families, friends, communities, the country and the world in their submitted photographs.

The winners were announced and presented with Certificates of Appreciation and prizes by Roy Trivedy, United Nations Resident Coordinator.

First and second prize winner Tuala Dr Tile Ah Leong-Lui as well as third prize winner, Ms Leiloa Asaasa welcomed the opportunity to participate in the competition, and to contribute to the celebration and recognition of women all over during International Women’s Day 2018.

In explaining the significance of her winning photo to UN staff, Dr Leong-Lui also noted that “the competition gave us an opportunity to stray away from our busy lives and the stress of work to do something fun and enjoyable. We are honoured and excited to be one of the winners.”

“I am extremely happy that you decided to participate and could be a part of the competition and we hope for many more activities as such to come. I would like to congratulate you all on winning and again wish you a happy International Women’s Day, ” said Trivedy in congratulating the winners.

