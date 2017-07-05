Women’s U-19 football team heads for the Oceania championship

The Women’s U-19 football team for the Oceania championship starting 11 July

By Brandon Ulfsby*

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 JULY 2017: The Samoan under-19 women’s football team is headed for the Oceania championship in New Zealand with hopes of taking the top spot.

The team of 18 girls have been preparing since January for the championship which takes places in Auckland from the 11-to-24 July.

Assistant Team Manager Leaula Theresa VH Asiata said the team are very keen to show what they’ve got.

“We are very confident, there’s no such team going into this tournament without preparing but we take it as a step by step so we’re more focused on the first game with New Caledonia and then we’ll take it from there,” she said.

The winner from the tournament will qualify for the 2019 Football World Cup in France, where they will represent Oceania.

Head Coach, Martin Tamasese, said the team won the silver medal in the 2015 qualifier but are looking to get the gold this time around.

“We began our preparation around January this year [right up] till now, we’re still having trainings preparing for the tournament,” he said.

Tamasese said all the players were selected from their clubs in the national league competition.

He said the team also includes 5 players from as far as Hawaii and Australia, who want to represent Samoa.

“The players we brought from overseas are players we identified through photos and videos we have seen – because they were calling us [that] they want to participate.”

The team manager is currently in Auckland awaiting the arrival of the team who leave Samoa on Saturday.

“They’re looking forward to meeting the overseas players that are already there, and there we’ll be putting the team together,” said Asiata.

Asiata said the only thing that’s an issue for the girls is the New Zealand winter weather, but not to worry they’ve prepared in advance.

“For most of them that’s the first time being in New Zealand especially in winter time but the manager and I have been working on getting all the gears to warm them up for training and preparing them for this,” she said.

The team will face New Caledonia in their opening match on Tuesday 11, before facing Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Brandon Ulfsby is an Auckland University of Technology student journalist in his final year of the communication studies degree and is currently on a Pacific Cooperation Foundation internship in Samoa.

Related