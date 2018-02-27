World Renowned Surgicorps provide free surgical & medical care

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2018: The world renowned Surgicorps non-profit plastic surgeons are in Samoa to perform surgeries on patients with cleft lip/cleft palates and provide a wide range of other surgical and medical care. These include hand surgery, treatment of burn scar contractures, and treatment of traumatic injuries/deformities (i.e. farm accidents, animal bites, motor vehicle accidents). Surgicorps’ mission is to correct such conditions, to help people lead a more normal, healthy, and productive life.

The initiative to bring Surgicorps to Samoa is a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service and the U.S. Embassy in Apia.

The team of physicians and medical professionals are here to provide free surgical and medical care to the people in need in developing countries, like Samoa, as well as foster an exchange of knowledge and experience among medical professionals.

Surgicorps International originally found out about Samoa through the efforts of the former U.S. Ambassador Mark and Mrs. Nancy Gilbert.

Founder of Surgicorps International, Dr. Jack Demos and the International Mission Director, Ms. Linda Esposto said that Samoa is more than able to have Surgicorps visit again in the future to help those in need, all they need is to be invited by the Government of Samoa.

The team is comprised of medical and non-medical volunteers from diverse backgrounds who are taking time out from their regular jobs to join the mission. They are operating out of the Moto’otua Hospital until 02 March in screening and treating patients from all over the country.

