Worlds longest Peace Torch Relay Runs through Samoan schools today

The worlds longest Peace Torch Relay is welcomed by the Patu Family at Saleimoa last night

By Gerwin Polu

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 01 APRIL 2019: The world’s longest Peace Torch Relay, promoting peace and friendship in the global family is being run through five colleges and primary schools around the Apia area starting this morning.

The Peace Torch arrived at 600 at the Faleolo International Airport last night and the group, led by Professor Nayak Polissar of the Washington University was welcomed in an Ava Ceremony by the Patū Family at Gataivai, Sale’imoa village.

The Peace Torch was then lit and passed through over a hundred pairs of hands of the family members of men, women and children before it was brought to Apia for todays’ run through the schools organized by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture.

In welcoming the Peace Run, head of the family Faumuinā Laneselota Polu said that the Ava Ceremony represents the highest Samoan welcome that encompasses the values of harmony, acceptance, recognition, love, and peace.

The Peace Run first came to Samoa in 1987 brought by its founder, Sri Chinmoy who presented the Peace Torch to the Head of State at the time, the late Malietoa Tanumafili 11 and a plaque was installed at the Faleolo International Airport promoting the message of Peace.

Since 1987, the inspirational international event has grown to include millions in over 150 million countries. It has met as many people and has garnered the support of numerous Heads of State, sporting personalities and leaders in many fields.

2019 is a significant year as it is the first time the Peace Run will encircle the globe in one continuous route visiting all nations in the Southern Hemisphere including the Pacific Islands and Australia and New Zealand, South America, Africa and islands in the Indian Ocean.

The Sri Chinmoy Peace Run aims to inspire and involve people from all walks of life to express their hopes and dreams for a better, brighter and peaceful future.

Like this: Like Loading...