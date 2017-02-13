Worlds tallest man meets Samoa’s Prime Minister

Sultan Kӧsen with his head almost to the ceiling in the Prime Minister’s office

Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi was much honored to have met the tallest man in the world, Sultan Kӧsen at his office this afternoon.

Tuilaepa said it’s been great to have met the tallest man as well as the shortest man. Brought to Samoa by Tupa’i Bruno of the Magic Circus of Samoa, “Only you get to meet them to know how it feels to have met someone who is very tall than you,” said the Prime Minister.

Having the Great Kӧsen in Samoa has not been easy for the Magic Circus of Samoa; however the director of the show and ringmaster Tupa’i Bruno Loyale said it’s a long story.

“Well the circus is not only acrobats and trapeze artists; it’s also about exhibition of the strange and the unusual, taking things to people that they have never seen before,” said Tupa’i.

“I always enjoy doing that.”

Bringing the shortest man in the world to Samoa last year was an amazing experience to the Samoan people.

And Tupa’i said this year it’s been an overwhelming feeling about the feedback from the public who have turned up in the show last weekend to see the tallest man in the world.

Tupa’i had travelled to Kӧsen’s home in Turkey and met his parents.

“He is still mama’s boy no matter how big he is, he is still mama’s boy,” said Tupa’i.

He stayed with him for two days and one night, and shared with them and told Kӧsen’s family not to worry, he will take good care of him.

Kӧsen travelled with the Circus to Tahiti for the first time and he enjoyed his time there and he is now with them again touring the Indian Ocean and now he is in Samoa.

The only problem, he had an operation on his knee. He can stand but it’s a little bit difficult for him to walk.

“Taking care of him, we are used to doing that we have four years of practice and we are good at it.”

The magic Circus of Samoa will be in Samoa for the next three weeks before they head on to American Samoa and continue their journey to the rest of the Pacific Islands.

Kӧsen had just turned 35 on10 December 2016 and is still growing.

Tupa’i said he had undergone medical checkups and he is taking medications.

“Takes two injections every day for lifetime to keep him from growing anymore,” said Tupai.

The medications cost about $10,000 a month and the medicines are sponsored by the Government of Turkey.

“It’s extremely expensive, if he’s not taking those medications he wouldn’t be with us right now.”

Kӧsen was born on the 10th December 1982, he is from a family of five children, three brothers and a sister and he is the second to the eldest.

Kӧsen’s History

Kӧsen was declared the tallest man in the world in 2009 when he was measured in Ankara Turkey 251cm (8ft 2.8inches).

He also holds the world’s record for largest hands of living person, each one measuring 28.5cm (11.22in) from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger.

As well as the world’s record for the largest feet with his left foot measuring 36.5cm (1ft 2in) and right foot measuring 35.5cm (1ft 1.98inches).

The 35-year-old was first declared the tallest living man in the world in 2009.

He took the title from Xi Shun (Chinese born in 1951) who was measured 2.361m (7ft 8.95inches) in height in 2005.

In 2015, the world shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal, died at age 75 at the Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center in American Samoa, while on tour with the Magic Circus of Samoa.

He was only 21.5 inches tall and did meet Kӧsen in 2014.

