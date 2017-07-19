Yazaki premises draws business interests

The main gate to the Yazaki premises at Vaitele and the company closes doors next month

Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 JULY 2017: At least four potential new tenants to take over the Yazaki Samoa facilities at Vaitele have registered interest with government.

The Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labor, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell said the interested companies include a New Zealand based mattress manufacturing company owned by Samoans, a wiring company for electrical appliances, a Call Center and an agro-processing firm from Asia.

“And Cabinet has since appointed a Committee to take charge of the leasing process once Yazaki Samoa vacates the Vaitele premises later next month.

“The wiring company is interested in leasing the Yazaki equipment,” said Lautafi.

“And the others have indicated that they would prefer to lease part or the entire premises depending on their operations.

“As the Prime Minister has assured the country, the government’s priority is to bring in employment creating businesses to absorb Yazaki’s unemployed staff once the company closes her doors,” noted the Minister.

“And that is also a priority for the Committee to take into consideration when they review the tender proposals.”

Asked on how many new jobs anticipated from the proposed ventures, Lautafi said that it is too early to tell until formal proposals have been submitted.

“But it should be substantial,” he was quick to note. “Chances are there may be more than one company operating out of the Yazaki compound.”

Located at the Industrial Zone at Vaitele, the Yazaki Samoa plant was constructed by the government as an incentive for the Japanese owned company to set up in Samoa.

It has been operating in the country for over two decades.

