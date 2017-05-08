Yazaki provides career counseling training as closure draws near

Some of the Yazaki EDS employees and General Manager who attended the career counseling training as the factory draws to close in August

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 08 may 2017: A few months to when it is closed down for good, the automotive wire harnessing manufacturer Yazaki EDS has completed a 2 day Training of Trainers (TOT) on Career Counseling for senior staff of the company. The training was to assist the employees access employment when the factory is closed down in August.

Technically support was provided by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Samoa National Youth Council (SNYC).

The General Manager of Yazaki EDS Samoa Ltd, Funefeai Oliva Vaai, thanked the partners for this important training which he thinks will help the workers try to access employment services and to increase their skills to secure jobs.

The training focused on developing knowledge and skills on the role of career counsellors, writing job application letters and curriculum vitae (CV) and skills for job interviews.

“Trainees were also provided with a Pacific Guide called My Guide to Employment and it is envisaged that they will use the knowledge, skills and materials to career counsel other workers in Yazaki,” said Mr Tomasi Peni, the ILO National Coordinator in Samoa.

Mainly young workers

The Coordinator for Samoa National Youth Programme, Ms. Kaisarina Salesa said upon learning of the preliminary findings that about 60% of the total Yazaki EDS Samoa Ltd workforce are youths, it was imperative that SNYC engage in the process of assisting these young people in the transition period before leaving the Yazaki employment for good.

“It’s a concern that one of the major employers in the private sector is closing down leaving behind a number of unemployed youths. This impacts greatly on the economy of Samoa and the rising number of youth unemployment. SNYC is therefore providing support that will benefit the workers and youths,” she said.

The SNYC presented the concept and benefits of the e-Youth hub at the training to sensitise the trainees to share this information with other staff.

Other partners such as Samoa Business Enterprise Center (SBEC) and the Employment Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) also presented on the services available for Yazaki workers to access.

Lealofioaana Uelese Tupuola, the President of the Yazaki Staff Association, who attended the training said that the skills he and his colleagues acquired provided them and their 650 plus workers with some hope.

The recent launch of the e-Youth hub by the SNYC, where young workers from Yazaki can register to access employment services, will be rolled out. A pilot registration was also conducted during the training. This will also provide more information on the professional and geographical characteristics of the Yazaki young workers so specific programmes can be developed or pre-existing services linked to them. The other on-line employment registration presented during the training was the recent Labour Market Information System that are available with MCIL.

Yazaki EDS is a member of the Samoa Manufactures & Exporters (SAME) Association and member of the Samoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI). The Yazaki Staff Association is a member of the Samoa National Tripartite Forum (SNTF).

