Yazaki shaped our families and it’s sad to see them go

Amanda Sam (in red) who served Yazaki for 25 years and friend enjoying the Yazaki Samoa farewell party at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 2017: The Yazaki Company from Japan may have closed its doors after 26 years of service in Samoa, but the legacy it has left behind will be forever cherished in the hearts of four long serving employees of the company.

Amanda Ah Sam of Vaimoso salutes Yazaki “for shaping their families in a way they never thought it would.”

Speaking to Talamua Media, the four employees commended and praised Yazaki for the benefits and the many ways that had helped and shaped their families in the many years serving the company.

Amanda Ah Sam of Vaimoso who has served at the company for 25 years said working at Yazaki has not only developed her family materially but had also put her children through school.

“I have a new house and managed to get my family other things we never had before,” she said.

Her children have all grown up and working at various jobs, and with Yazaki closing its doors, Amanda is turning on a new chapter in life.

“I will now enjoy my grandchildren while my children work,” she said.

Ofusina Sala of Leauva’a, had served at Yazaki for 19 years and is also singing Yazakis’ praises.

A supervisor at one of the divisions at Yazaki, Ofusina continues to work until October.

She used to work at one of the hotels as a maid, then decided to try out for Yazaki, and was lucky to get a placing with one of the wiring assembling teams.

From there, she made her way up to become a supervisor.

“Yazaki has helped support my family and my church and village responsibilities,” said Ofusina.

She said her salary at Yazaki had a tremendous impact in her family’s financial support.

“I was lucky to put my children through school, and then my grandchildren and I thank Yazaki for the opportunity given me to develop my family,” said Ofusina.

She said there were challenges and difficulties she faced sometimes at work, but those were overcome because of the Yazaki family spirit that always lend a hand to help.

Another long serving employee was Tau Malaki who sees her time with Yazaki as a “competition.”

Tau joined the Yazaki family in 1993, three years after Yazaki was established in Samoa.

“It is sad to see Yazaki closing, especially when you are devoted to something good, your heart cries,” said Tau.

Tau has been living in the United States and moved back to Samoa with her parents when she was 17 and in 1993, she took up work with Yazaki Samoa.

“When I went looking for a job, I found Yazaki and at the time they were paying only $1.60 an hour, but because I wanted to meet people, I decided to work at Yazaki,” said Tau.

She changed her US passport to a Samoan passport and is now a Samoan citizen.

She is one of the lucky ones who have secured a position with a new company that will move in to utilize part of the building that used to house Yazaki EDS Samoa.

