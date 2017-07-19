Young man relives incident that killed his uncle

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 JULY 2017: A 14 year old student of Maluafou College, Aleni Saliu had to relive the tragic incident that killed his uncle, when he was asked to describe the incident in Court this week.

The incident happened at Puipa’a on the 11th March 2017 and killed Aleni’s uncle and injuring his four month old nephew and two other people.

Aleni was giving evidence against a Chinese national, Kenji Li who is facing one charge of negligent driving causing death and one count of negligent driving causing injuries.

Aleni’s account of the incident

“I was on the bus with my sisters, uncle and many other people, and I was sitting on my sisters’ lap eating a pork bun (keke pua’a).

“The bus was travelling from Apia towards Faleolo airport so we were travelling on the left side of the road.

”My uncle Tanielu was sitting at the seat next to the door of the bus holding 4 months old baby Tanielu.

“I was sitting two seats behind the driver and looking towards the direction the bus was travelling, and when the bus reached Puipa’a, I saw a car swerving from the other lane and crashed onto the left side of the bus,” he td the Court.

“The driver swerved the bus to the other side of the road, and I panic and jumped out of the bus.

“As I came to, I saw my sister holding baby Tanielu and my uncle Tanielu was lying on the ground and people were trying to help him.”

Aleni said that he was in “shock” after defence counsel pointed out to him that he “did not see the incident but only after the impact of the collision.”

Aleni however insisted “I saw the car swerving from the other lane and crashed into the bus.”

Defence counsel Leota Raymond Schuster asked Aleni if he also saw that the driver of the car was a Chinese man.

“No I did not know,” said Aleni.

Leota then pointed out Alenis’ statement made to the police on the same day of the incident that “I saw the car driven by a Chinese man crash into the bus.”

Aleni was quick to explain that he only knew the driver to be Chinese after the incident when “the Chinese man was trying to catch a taxi” and that was what he told the police.

Leota insisted that Aleni did not see the incident, but Aleni fired back by that he should have asked him (Aleni) instead.

When the photo of the bus involved in the incident was shown to Aleni, he said “that’s not the bus” but later changed his evidence confirming it was the bus.

The trial was supposed to be an Assessors trial, however, under Section 125 of the Criminal Ordinance Act, the defendant has a right to apply to have the trial dealt with by the Judge only. Justice Leiataualesa Daryl Clarke is presiding over the case without Assessors.

The hearing continues.

