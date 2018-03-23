Young Sinamoga man to cheer on Joseph Parker on the ringside in Cardiff

Joseph Parker with David Higgins who said Parker is back in blazing speed

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 MARCH 2018: A young man from Sinamoga village is all hyped up as he prepares for a trip of a lifetime a world away.

The 22 year old Solomona Solomona is the lucky winner of the Joseph Parker Digicel Top Up and Win promotion and will be on the ringside to watch the unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker at Cardiff Park 01 April 2018.

Added to the excitement is the fact that Solomona is taking his mother with him and it is a dream come true. “I’m looking forward to the trip and I am so excited to travel to Wales to cheer for Parker from the side.”

And there is no doubt when asked what he would like to bring back with him when he returns with his mother to Samoa. “Parkers Unification Championship Belts.”

Digicel’s promotion which started in January and ended 18 March and earned the company more than $200,000 talā from every six talā top up from 90% of its customers in Samoa.

“This is the fourth time we are sending our loyal customers to witness and support Joseph Parker in person at his fights and each time it feels like we are there with him,” said Digicel Samoa’s Chief Executive Officer, Farid Mohammed.

The prize covers return air tickets and accommodation plus pocket money of £500.

The second recipient Fa’alemoalapoa from Siufaga won a 55 inch UHD Curved Smart TV from Samsung.

The winners were selected via a random draw early this week.

Related

Staff Reporters