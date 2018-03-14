Young woman faces attempted murder charges

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA WEDNESDAY 14 MARCH 2018: A 23 year old woman is under police custody accused of attempted murder. The victim is a 17 year old man Police said was lucky to be alive from the wounds the woman inflicted to his neck, shoulders and face.

“The victim is fighting for his life at Moto’otua hospital,” said police spokesperson Auapaau Filipo Logoitino.

The 23 year old woman is scheduled to appear in court for mention 26 March.

Police arrested four men of aggravated robbery

In other incidents, Police have arrested four young men in relation to the beating of a 64 year old taxi driver. The driver was beaten and then thrown into the trunk of his taxi.

The four men are charged with aggravated robbery and assault. The police said the youngest of the attackers is 19 years old and the other three are in their twenties.

They will appear in court 9 April for mention.

College Principal accused of indecent assault

Police have also charged a college principal for indecent assault. Police were alerted when a student reported the matter to the girls’ parents. Police suspect the principal had been doing it for some time.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court 27 March.

Related