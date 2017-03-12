Youth vendors placed in vocational colleges in a Government initiative

Students of the Don Bosco vocational college in Savai’i

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 13 MARCH 2017: Ten young people who had been selling goods on the street now have a chance in education and placed in two vocational colleges under a project of the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development (MWCSD).

The Chief Executive Officer of MWCSD, Naea Beth Onesemo said after negotiations with Don Bosco and Le Punaoa Vocational Colleges, ten youths have been accepted in both schools.

She said they have also requested these colleges to have a flexible entrance requirement for students in subjects such as English and Maths so they can study other trades.

Under the project, $50,000 tala each has been given to both colleges to develop a curriculum to cater for these youths and to hire a special teacher to facilitate the programme and monitor these students’ progress.

Asked how the selection criteria was carried out considering the number of youth vendors,

Naea said the young recipients were selected after assessing the situation of their families whose livelihood is basically from vending.

“We chose 11 families for this pilot project, and if it succeeds, then we will expand and extend it to the outer villages,” said Naea.

The Ministry is also spearheading another pilot business project to assist families who depend on vending especially with the introduction of alternative ways of making money rather than depending on vending.

“We look at the most vulnerable families who have one person working, and children are not in school,” said Naea.

She said Samoa is not alone on this vending business and it is not easy to find solution to these issues.

People are too judgmental

Naea believes that people are quick to make judgments especially on parents whose children are out on the street trying to sell for a living.

“Keep in mind that all families are not the same in supporting their children, and there is a need to understand the situation of families whose children are out on the streets,” said Naea.

She also said that whilst there is truth that sometimes parents make wrong decisions but ultimately they are trying their best to support their families in any way they can.

Naea said the Ministry’s response to this problem, is to work with their partners and stakeholders, and set up policies and regulations, but it would not remove the reasons why they sell on the street.

The Ministry is now drafting a Child Protection and Safety Bill to address the issue of children vending at high risks areas at night.

“There are fundamental causes of challenges like these that need to be addressed, and we are starting with our pilot projects,” said Naea.

As for families, the ministry is trying another means of assistance by creating vegetable gardens that families can sell at stalls or markets.

But then other challenges such as land ownership, education and basis services can create more problems for families, especially if they are tenants on someone else’s land.

She said if the pilot projects failed, then at least there are lessons learnt which the Ministry could improve on and if they succeed then more funding is needed to continue the projects.

The Ministry is working in partnership with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture and the Government of Australia in this project.

