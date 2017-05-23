Yuan 7.95 million and not 1.8 billion

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of China HE Mr Zheng Zeguang signing the technical cooperation agreement in Apia

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 MAY 2017: Details made available of the discussions between Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of China HE Mr Zheng Zeguang yesterday reveal the total cost of the technical cooperation programme signed was Yuan 7.95 million and not 1.8 billion as earlier indicated.

During his two day visit, the two leaders discussed ways by which the bilateral relations between the two countries could be strengthened.

There was also discussion of the current status of China’s aid program to Samoa with a focus on the priority initiatives such as the Police academy, person to person exchanges for capacity building and maritime transport initiatives in connection with the One Belt One Road initiative of China.

The discussions concluded with the signing of the Technical Cooperation project for the Aquatic Centre and the Apia Park Sports complex.

The project involves the dispatch of a team of 4 Chinese experts for 3 years to provide technical support and maintenance of operation of the facilities and equipment at the Apia Park sports complex and aquatic centre as well as providing technical training for relevant local personnel. The technical cooperation program has an estimated cost of Yuan 7.95 million. The assistance is timely and will support Samoa’s bid to host the Pacific Games in 2019.

Related