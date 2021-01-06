12 International Flights to Samoa approved under Covid-19 SOE Amendments

APIA, SAMOA – 07 JANUARY 2021: Twelve international flights into Samoa have been approved under the Covid-19 State of Emergency Amendment orders that come into effect today.

The amendments for the first quarter of 2021 were approved by Cabinet yesterday and will bring home the Samoan citizens stranded overseas and fly out seasonal workers to New Zealand and scholarship students to continue their studies in Fiji. The flights include:

Charter Flight for Samoan Seasonal Workers to work in New Zealand: The charter flights are scheduled to take the seasonal workers for New Zealand on 17, 21, 25 and 29 January 2021. Charter Flight from Tonga, 14 January 2021: The charter from Tonga to repatriate the Tongan citizens in Samoa. Charter Flight for Samoan sailors 22 January 2021, from New Zealand: The flight will bring home the Samoan sailors who were supposed to return on the flight scheduled in December 2020 that was cancelled at the last minute. Charter Flight from the United States, 5 February 2021: The flight will bring Samoan deportees who have served time in the United States. The flight will be paid by the United States government. Flight of 12 February 2021 from New Zealand: To bring home Samoa citizens in overseas countries. Charter Flight of 13 February 2021 from Fiji: The flight will bring Samoan scholarship students who have completed studies at USP, PTC and take back Samoan scholarship students to continue studies in Fiji. Flight of 5 and 26 March 2021 from New Zealand: To bring Samoan citizens in overseas countries.

One Sunday Trip opened from Savaii:

The amended SOE orders also allow for one Sunday scheduled ferry trip from Savaii for passengers at 5:00pm.