23 Savaii Candidates confirmed for general elections

The registration of candidates of the 2021 general elections in progress at the Don Bosco Hall, Saleolologa, Savaii.

Staff Reporters

SALELOLOGA, SAVAI’I: 23 candidates for the April 2021 general elections have been confirmed on the opening day of registration to contest the 20 seats available for the Savaii constituencies.

Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio told Talamua that candidates need to make sure that they complete the documentation required to avoid any last minute disappointment.

Crucial documents to the nomination are the traditional service to the village – monotaga and the mandatory 305 days a candidate has resided in Samoa per year in the last three years.

Of the 25 registered on the first day at the Don Bosco Hall, Saleololoa, Savaii, two were rejected as ineligible.

However, Faimalōmatumua told Talamua, that these candidates still have a chance to resubmit their documentation with further supporting evidence before registrations close 23 October.

Top of the confirmed candidates are the major parties – FAST Party that confirmed their 12 candidates registered on the first day. The other candidates include two Cabinet Ministers who registered under the ruling HRPP.

The registration of Savaii candidates continue Wednesday and Thursday this week before shifting to Apia on Friday this week.

Faimalōmatumua said he will officially announce the confirmed list of candidates for the 2021 general election on 23 October.

Political observers predict this to be one of Samoa’s most intense election campaigns ever given the real threat now posed by the new FAST political party against the ruling HRPP that has been in power for almost 40 years.

Registered in Savaii on the opening day were two cabinet Ministers, Sili Epa Tuioti, the Minister of Finance and Faimalōtoa Kika Stowers, the Minister of Health and the leader of FAST, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao.