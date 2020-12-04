297 Samoan stranded sailors to return home January 2021

The Minister in charge of Transport and Shipping, Papali’itele Niko Lee Hang and CEO Lautimu’ia Afoa Uelese Va’ai.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 04 DECEMBER 2020: After desperate pleas to Government to bring them home, 297 Samoan sailors who have been locked down overseas under the Covid-19 pandemic are coming home22 January 2021.

Forty seven (47) who were booked on the 27 November flight that got cancelled a few days before departure, had been sending desperate pleas on social media to influence a government decision as “they wanted to be home for Christmas.”

The Minister in charge of Transport and Shipping, Papaliitele Niko Lee Hang announced today the Cabinet decision to bring the 297 sailors home on a charter flight on 22 January 2021.

He emphasized the health safety of both the sailors and of the local population and that all heath requirements and tests will be ensured before the sailors depart.

There are 297 sailors including one who had been held by authorities in the United States and will travel to Samoa through New Zealand. They will undergo mandatory tests on arrival and quarantine for fourteen days.

The Minster appealed to the sailors to be patient and to keep their spirits up as they wait to return home in six weeks’ time.

5 sailors infected by Covid-19 virus

The Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Shipping Services, confirmed that 5 Samoan sailors contracted the virus as early as May this year. “But they were all treated and cleared,” Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai told the media.

This number includes the sailor who tested positive in Samoa two weeks ago but his health record, although known to the Samoa Shipping Services authorities, was not immediately available to the health authorities until much later.

The returning sailors contracts have expired and include some who chose to terminate early so to return home because of the pandemic.

Lautimuia said the employment openings are still there but they will renegotiate future employment after the sailors return home safely.

297 sailors include 64 working on cargo ships and 232 working on MSC passenger liners and all the overseas costs are met by MSC.

The CEO also clarified the issue of sailors paying for their own food and upkeep as they wait to come home.

The sailors involved are the 47 who were supposed to be on the cancelled flight from LA on 27 November and they were transferred onto the MSC Seaside where they are staying with some now working four hours a day to help them earn a living.

He also said that of the 232 working on passenger liners, 185 are back to work to await their return home.

The CEO says Samoa earns between $14m and $16m annually from these expatriate Samoan sailors and Samoa Shipping Services is negotiating to secure their working opportunities so they can go back to work as soon as they can.