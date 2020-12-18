3 Evacuation Sites Open as Samoa Expects More Rain

Logs and debris blocked the Sinamoga Bridge for most of the day.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 18 DECEMBER 2020: The National Emergency Operations Centre has three evacuation centres open for people who need to be evacuated around the Apia urban area following the serious impact of last night’s heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

NEOC Chairman, Agafili Shem Leo said Gymn 2 at the Faleata Sports Complex, NUS Gym and the Seventh Day Adventists School, Lalovaea, are the designated sites for people who need to be evacuated from the neighbouring villages.

Asked about the rural villages, Agafili appealed to the village leaders, the church ministers and government representatives to help out those in need of assistance “as most villages are related and know best in times like these.”

He appealed to the families living in vulnerable locations, to evacuate while it is still daylight as the weather forecast expects more rain tonight and tomorrow under the prevailing weather conditions.

Most of the roads that were blocked this morning for the public safety are now open and the debris cleared at Vaimoso-uta and the Sinamoga Bridge.

However, the Aleisa road is accessible only up to the LDS Church where the road has been cut off by the floods. Delivery of some essential goods to the western side of Upolu Island were delayed today, as the main road at Afega bridge is seriously damaged by the force of the floods and affected the traffic flow.

Costs in the Millions of tala

Meanwhile, initial estimates of the damage are “in several millions of talā” according to the CEO of Treasury, Leasiosio Oscar Malielegaoi.

He said an actual figure will not be known until a post flood survey is done as more damage can incur given the volatility of the weather conditions.

He said that funds are in the budget and the unforeseen expenditures to fund repair and related work needed as the result of the floods and bad weather.

He also said that government needs to rebuild infrastructure such as the $4 million tala $4m drainage and footpaths along Vaea Street to the Town Clock that is in progress to mitigate the impact of floods and impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, all public servants were told to stay home today for their safety except for essential services and frontline staff.

NEOC reports there are no casualties reported and 30 people are looked after at the evacuation sites.

NEOCs major focus today was to clear the blocked public roads and ensure essential utilities like water and electricity are safe and available.

Water supply had been turned off this afternoon in certain areas such as Vaitele, Tuana’imato, Alafua and neighbouring villages.

Most petrol service stations were closed as some were out of supply as the service supply tanker needed to be safe on the roads which were mostly closed for most of the day.

NEOC advises the public not to take the risk on the Tiapapata Road, and the Siumu cross island road.

In Savaii: NEOC advises the public against crossing the Sapapali’i and Lano fords due to the floods.

For All Emergencies, Call 911 or 997or contact the Facebook Pages of the Government of Samoa or Disaster Management Office.