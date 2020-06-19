3 Governments Collaborate to Improve Samoa’s Educational Outcomes

Press Release

, Education, Latest

Samoan school children celebrating their new classrooms.

 

APIA, SAMOA – 20 JUNE 2020: The Governments of Australia, New Zealand and Samoa are collaborating on a project to enhance the quality of education and training, and increase the rates of participation in education and training opportunities in Samoa.

The joint funding agreement between the Governments of Samoa, Australia and New Zealand was signed this week.

The Government of Australia is contributing AUD$13 million and the Government of New Zealand is contributing NZD$11 million to the next phase of the Education Sector Support Programme (ESSP), 2020 to 2024.

It builds on the existing agreement which supports long term improvements in education outcomes by upgrading teacher qualifications, providing innovative models for teacher in-service training, supporting implementation of Minimum Service Standards, and upskilling TVET trainers.

The ESSP will be implemented through the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture; the National University of Samoa; and the Samoa Qualifications Authority.

An expanded focus of the ESSP includes education information systems as a tool for remote teaching and learning as a response to COVID-19, and the provision of technical assistance at strategic and school level.

The Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti acknowledges the support from both the Governments of Australia and New Zealand.  and notes the alignment with key priorities of the sector as articulated in the new Education Sector Plan. This is also closely linked to the national priorities as reflected in the national development strategy and the financing framework outlined in the Budget.

Left to right: The Hon. Sili Epa Tuioti, Minister of Finance, HE Sara Moriarty, Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Afamasaga Dr Karoline Afamasaga-Fuatai, CEO of Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, HE Dr Trevor Matheson, New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa.

According to Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Ms Sara Moriarty, a healthy, educated community will be crucial to Samoa’s economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19.

“Australia’s investment in education, in partnership with Samoa and New Zealand, will enable all children including those with a disability, to gain the skills they need to obtain work or go on to further study and to lead productive lives,” Ms Moriarty said.

HE Dr Trevor Matheson, New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa, added that working together — particularly against the backdrop of the global impact of COVID-19 — will help Samoa improve capacity and realise its goals for the education sector.

“The signing of this joint funding agreement is an important achievement in our shared and ongoing commitment to supporting and further developing skills, knowledge and learning opportunities in Samoa,” Dr Matheson said.

Tags

, , , , , , ,

Comments

No comment

Category

Education, Latest

Date

You May Also Like

Families of tsunami victims share pain and healing through artworks

NUS launches Bachelors Degree in Media and Journalism and news website

NUS Vice Chancellor push to better student’s grades & recognition abroad

National University steps back in Samoan cultural time

New Foundation School of Medicine for Samoa to start in 2020

NUS and Talamua launch International Samoan Short Story Competition

More Posts From: Education, Latest

3 Governments Collaborate to Improve Samoa’s Educational Outcomes

Tongan APTC students persevere with their upskilling journey in Samoa

Japan hands over Manono-uta Primary School

Curtain Finally Falls On Samoa’s Last Remaining Historical Building

Photographic exhibition to highlight Samoa’s journey towards Independence

Vodafone Samoa Offers $19m Talā Support for Global Education Coalition in Samoa