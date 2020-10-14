6 women candidates register to contest Savai’i seats

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio with a woman candidate during registration. Photo/EC office

SALELOLOGA, SAVAI’I – 14 OCTOBER 2020: Six women candidates have registered to contest the 20 seats for Savaii in the April 2021 general election.

Thirty four (34) candidates from Savaii have been accepted by the Office of the Electoral Commissioner in the first two days of registration at the Bon Bosco College Hall, Salelologa.

Of that number, 16 registered as FAST candidates, 15 are HRPP, 1 Tautua and 1 Independent.

Some of the candidates have been rejected as their documentation had not been complete and still have until 23 October to refile their nominations according to the Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio.

The Office of the Electoral Commissioner will still receive Savaii candidates’ nominations tomorrow before moving to start registration of Upolu candidates Friday this week.

Faimalōmatumua said he will make the official announcement of the list of accepted candidates, lunchtime Friday, 23 October.

Candidates will then have five days to file legal challenges in court against any of his decision(s) to accept or reject a candidate.