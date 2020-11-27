70 year father is Samoa’s Second Positive COVID-19 Case



Chairman of the National Emergency Operations – Agafili Shem Leo, the Minister of Health – Faimalotoa Kika Stowers and the Director General of Health – Leausa Dr. Take Naseri announcing Samoa’s second Covid-19 positive case today.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 27 NOVEMBER 2020: A 70 year old man who travelled from Melbourne, Australia to New Zealand then boarded the flight on 13 November to Samoa is Samoa’s second COVID-19 positive case.

This was confirmed today by the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri.

The 70 year old was travelling with his wife and was on the same flight with Samoa’s first COVID-19 positive case, the sailor who worked on a cruise ship in Europe.

According to Leausa, the sailor and the 70 year old were sitting ten seats apart during the flight.

Leausa said it is not sure if the 70 year old was infected in Melbourne or New Zealand or on the flight, but it was only after the second test yesterday that they picked out the virus.

“The first test conducted on the 70 year old was negative but the second test yesterday came out positive,” said Leausa.

When asked if the test on the 70 year old included swab samples on both nostrils, Leausa said ‘no’ and he said one swab is taken on both nostrils.

Leausa confirmed that the 70 year is Covid-19 positive and he also has other health conditions such as hypertension and kidney problems which makes him more vulnerable to the virus.

Both the man and his wife are in isolation at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital and the wife has tested negative.

The sailor whose blood samples are being sent to New Zealand for further tests is also in isolation at the national hospital and all the 272 passengers who were on the same flight were retested yesterday.

With the new positive case, quarantine time for all passengers have been extended for one more week.

Two samples off to New Zealand

Swab samples the 70 year are being send to New Zealand today for further tests together with fresh swab samples and blood samples of the sailor for further confirmation.

The results are expected on Monday.

Test for front line staff

Front line staff who are the first to be infected also undergo testing to ensure they are COVID-19 virus free.

This week, all front liners at the airport such as Immigration Staff, bank staff, Samoa Airways, Customs, security and the health workers who visit the site every two weeks are all being retested.