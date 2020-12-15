BlueWave Wireless to roll out Commercial WIFI Services throughout Samoa



Togisala Tony Sua Leota, BlueWave Wireless Chief Operations Officer.

APIA, SAMOA – 12 DECEMBER 2020: BlueWave Wireless (formerly known as NetVo Samoa) has been given the green light by the Office of the Regulator to proceed with rolling out its business commercial WIFI services throughout Samoa. BlueWave Wireless is looking forward to offering WIFI services to households, churches, businesses and the community in the New Year.

BlueWave Wireless is committed to providing global industry standard network connectivity and innovative solutions for the Samoa market. In early 2020, BlueWave Wireless engaged with a new satellite capacity provider to provide a Satellite WiFi network solution which can deliver high speed connectivity for consumer usage in under-served, rural and remote areas of Samoa.

BlueWave Wireless through its satellite capacity provider Kacific Satellite Company is introducing its new Community WiFi services in rural areas – which will be launched to the market in the coming weeks. We are excited to announce that we have found a way forward with OOTR regarding the introduction of these services to market.

BlueWave Wireless’s vision is to bring fast, high-quality broadband access at an affordable cost to rural and remote areas of Samoa.

“BlueWave Wireless aims to bridge the digital divide for rural village communities of Samoa – by improving online access within these communities. This is all made possible through its satellite capacity provider Kacific.”

BlueWave Wireless is pleased that the new Regulator, Afioga Lematua Gisa Fuatai Purcell, has reviewed our application and confirmed that we have provided all information and met all requirements for our equipment in line with OOTR polices and we are compliant with the Samoa Telecommunications Act.

“BlueWave Wireless is excited that we can now move forward with our business commercial Wi-Fi expansion in Savaii and eventually to other rural and remote areas in Samoa,” says Togisala Tony Sua Leota, BlueWave Wireless Chief Operations Officer.

Samoan Owned

BlueWave Wireless is a proud Samoan owned and managed Telecommunication Company. It has always been BlueWave Wireless’ mission and goal to be the voice and representative of the Samoan people in the telecommunication sector. To help bridge the current digital divide and coverage throughout Samoa – Upolu, Savaii, Manono and Apolima, BlueWave Wireless is expanding its Wi-Fi coverage to rural and underserved areas that currently have little to no coverage. BlueWave Wireless is currently working on rollout with launch to come the beginning of the New Year.

“BlueWave Wireless would like to acknowledge and thank Madam Regulator, le Afioga Lematua Gisa Fuatai Purcell, for having an open mind to working with a local ISP company like us during this pandemic. We look forward to working closely with her and the Office of the Regulator to ensure we have full internet coverage and bridge the digital divide in Samoa.”

“BlueWave Wireless is looking forward to making accessing internet and online resources easier and affordable for all Samoans. Our team here at BlueWave Wireless would like to thank our Samoan people in Samoa, and from around the world for your support over the last few months. We wish all our supporters and Samoan people around the globe a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”