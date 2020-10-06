BOXING: It’s On! Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa

The Stonewood Homes Parker vs Fa fight is scheduled for 11 December at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Following months of speculation, New Zealand’s Duco Events has joined forces with Joseph Parker’s promoters Matchroom and Fa’s promoter DiBella Entertainment to finally stage Joseph Parker versus Junior Fa, a globally televised heavyweight boxing event, live from Spark Arena, Auckland, on December 11 (NZ time).
The biggest fight in New Zealand boxing history, Stonewood Homes Parker vs Fa will see former World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker take on current WBO Oriental Interim Heavyweight Title Holder, and unbeaten countryman, Junior Fa.
“Given the challenges facing major sporting events around the globe right now, getting this fight over the line is absolutely huge, and we are grateful to our partners Matchroom for their backing to make this happen” said Parker’s manager and Duco’s founder and Director David Higgins.
“With both boxers inside the WBO top 10 world rankings and in their prime, this is undeniably New Zealand’s fight of the century.”
Parker’s co-promoter, Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is very excited about this fight down-under. “This is going to be war. We’re looking forward to co-promoting our first event in New Zealand with David Higgins and Duco. There’s plenty of needle with the amateur rivalry and there’s National pride at stake. A win over Fa will catapult Joe back into World Title contention,” said Hearn.
Parker is ranked third in the WBO world rankings and Fa is ranked sixth. Both South Auckland fighters are aiming for a shot at the WBO world title and the winner of this highly anticipated bout will put them on a trajectory for a World Heavyweight Title shot.
KEY FACTS:
STONEWOOD HOMES JOSEPH PARKER VS JUNIOR FA SPARK ARENA, FRIDAY DECEMBER 11, 2020
- Biggest Heavyweight Boxing event in New Zealand history
- First time two top 10 world rated Kiwi Heavyweights have fought each other in New Zealand in history
- New Zealand’s biggest broadcast sporting event of the year
- Both Parker and Fa are New Zealand Amateur Champions
- Parker and Fa have fought each other four times as amateurs with two wins each
- Both fighters are currently in their prime
- Parker is Auckland born Samoan and Fa is Auckland born Tongan, celebrating cultural diversity and success
- New Zealand’s two biggest Heavyweight Boxers grew up 1 km apart in South Auckland
- The winner will go on to a World Title Fight within the next 12 – 18 months, the loser goes to the bottom of the pile
JOSEPH PARKER (New Zealand and Samoa)
- 28 years old
- 27 wins (21 KO) / 0 draws / 2 losses 72.4% KO
- Never been knocked out
- 6 foot 4 / 193cm tall / 193cm reach
- Former WBO World Heavyweight Champion
- Former WBO Oriental Heavyweight Champion
- Former WBO Africa Heavyweight Champion
- Former OPBF Heavyweight Champion
- Former New Zealand National Boxing Federations Heavyweight Champion
- Two-time Former New Zealand Heavyweight Amateur Champion
- Parker is ranked number 3 in WBO Heavyweight rankings
- Parker is New Zealand’s highest ranked Heavyweight
- Parker has beaten Fa twice before as an amateur
- Fought in front of record World Pay-per-view TV audience vs Joshua
- Fought live in front of 80,000 people vs Anthony Joshua in Cardiff
JUNIOR FA (New Zealand and Tonga)
- 31 years old
- 19 wins (10 KO) / 0 draws / 0 losses 63% KO
- Never been beaten
- 6 foot 5 / 196cm tall / 204cm reach
- Current WBO Oriental interim heavyweight Title Holder
- Former New Zealand Amateur Champion
- Former NZPBA Heavyweight Champion
- Bronze medallist Super Heavyweight division 2010 Commonwealth Games for Tonga
- Over 100 rounds of sparring with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder
- Narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk in amateur division
- Number 12 ranked prospect in 2017 by ESPN over all divisions
- Fa is taller and has a longer reach
- Fa has never been beaten as a professional
- Fa has beaten Parker twice before as an amateur
- Fa is ranked number 6 in WBO Heavyweight rankings