BOXING: It’s On! Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa

The Stonewood Homes Parker vs Fa fight is scheduled for 11 December at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Following months of speculation, New Zealand’s Duco Events has joined forces with Joseph Parker’s promoters Matchroom and Fa’s promoter DiBella Entertainment to finally stage Joseph Parker versus Junior Fa, a globally televised heavyweight boxing event, live from Spark Arena, Auckland, on December 11 (NZ time).

The biggest fight in New Zealand boxing history, Stonewood Homes Parker vs Fa will see former World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker take on current WBO Oriental Interim Heavyweight Title Holder, and unbeaten countryman, Junior Fa.

“Given the challenges facing major sporting events around the globe right now, getting this fight over the line is absolutely huge, and we are grateful to our partners Matchroom for their backing to make this happen” said Parker’s manager and Duco’s founder and Director David Higgins.

“With both boxers inside the WBO top 10 world rankings and in their prime, this is undeniably New Zealand’s fight of the century.”

Parker’s co-promoter, Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is very excited about this fight down-under. “This is going to be war. We’re looking forward to co-promoting our first event in New Zealand with David Higgins and Duco. There’s plenty of needle with the amateur rivalry and there’s National pride at stake. A win over Fa will catapult Joe back into World Title contention,” said Hearn.

Parker is ranked third in the WBO world rankings and Fa is ranked sixth. Both South Auckland fighters are aiming for a shot at the WBO world title and the winner of this highly anticipated bout will put them on a trajectory for a World Heavyweight Title shot.

KEY FACTS:

STONEWOOD HOMES JOSEPH PARKER VS JUNIOR FA SPARK ARENA, FRIDAY DECEMBER 11, 2020

Biggest Heavyweight Boxing event in New Zealand history

First time two top 10 world rated Kiwi Heavyweights have fought each other in New Zealand in history

New Zealand’s biggest broadcast sporting event of the year

Both Parker and Fa are New Zealand Amateur Champions

Parker and Fa have fought each other four times as amateurs with two wins each

Both fighters are currently in their prime

Parker is Auckland born Samoan and Fa is Auckland born Tongan, celebrating cultural diversity and success

New Zealand’s two biggest Heavyweight Boxers grew up 1 km apart in South Auckland

The winner will go on to a World Title Fight within the next 12 – 18 months, the loser goes to the bottom of the pile

JOSEPH PARKER (New Zealand and Samoa)

28 years old

27 wins (21 KO) / 0 draws / 2 losses 72.4% KO

Never been knocked out

6 foot 4 / 193cm tall / 193cm reach

Former WBO World Heavyweight Champion

Former WBO Oriental Heavyweight Champion

Former WBO Africa Heavyweight Champion

Former OPBF Heavyweight Champion

Former New Zealand National Boxing Federations Heavyweight Champion

Two-time Former New Zealand Heavyweight Amateur Champion

Parker is ranked number 3 in WBO Heavyweight rankings

Parker is New Zealand’s highest ranked Heavyweight

Parker has beaten Fa twice before as an amateur

Fought in front of record World Pay-per-view TV audience vs Joshua

Fought live in front of 80,000 people vs Anthony Joshua in Cardiff

JUNIOR FA (New Zealand and Tonga)

31 years old

19 wins (10 KO) / 0 draws / 0 losses 63% KO

Never been beaten

6 foot 5 / 196cm tall / 204cm reach

Current WBO Oriental interim heavyweight Title Holder

Former New Zealand Amateur Champion

Former NZPBA Heavyweight Champion

Bronze medallist Super Heavyweight division 2010 Commonwealth Games for Tonga

Over 100 rounds of sparring with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

Narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk in amateur division

Number 12 ranked prospect in 2017 by ESPN over all divisions

Fa is taller and has a longer reach

Fa has never been beaten as a professional

Fa has beaten Parker twice before as an amateur

Fa is ranked number 6 in WBO Heavyweight rankings