Cabinet Appoints Lematua Gisa Fuatai Purcell as the Regulator

Cabinet has appointed Lematua Gisa Fuatai Purcell as the Chief Executive Officer to lead the Office of the Regulator for the next three years. She is the second woman to hold the post.

The Government Press Secretariat said four other applicants applied for the top post.

“After the due diligence review process and interviews, the panel of three unanimously recommended Lematua as the most qualified and experienced candidate for the job.

“Lematua holds a Masters in Commerce and Administration from the Victoria University of Wellington New Zealand (2003) complemented by a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Systems Management from the same University.

“A 1973 graduate of Samoa College, Lematua has a wealth of working experience in the Information Communication and Technology industry both in Samoa and abroad.

“For six years (2003-2009), she served as the National ICT Sector Committee Secretary and Assistant CEO with the Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology.”

For the last 11 years, Lematua has worked in top management level posts internationally which includes:

(2009-2016); Head of Division/Project Manager-International Telecommunication Organization, ITU Geneva, Switzerland;

(2016-2018): Regional Adviser, South Pacific, Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization, London United Kingdom;

(2018-present) Director, ICT Development-Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization, London United Kingdom;

(2018-present) Acting Secretary General of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organizations, (CTO) London United Kingdom.

She is scheduled to take up her new role as Samoa’s Regulator in October or late November depending on the availability of flights for her return to Samoa.

Lematua is married to Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour.