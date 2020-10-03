Carmelite Sisters remind FAST Party to uphold Samoa’s Christian foundation



FAST Party members with Sister Maria Elisapeta, Sister Mary of the Trinity and Sister Antonina at the Monastery Vailima.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA: The Fa’atuatua ia le Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST, have been reminded to uphold Samoa’s Christian values and principles as Samoa’s Foundation.

The message came when members of the political party visited the Vailima Carmelite Sisters Monastery yesterday as part of a series of visits to various community based organisations and groups.

Led by the party Chairman, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the Sisters who gave them a clear message to honour the country’s Fa’avae as a country founded on God.

Sister Maria Elisapeta spoke on behalf of the Carmelite Sisters and acknowledged the visit and donations and sent a message for FAST.

“We pray that God continues to reveal his Love for you and to honour and keep Samoa’s Christian foundation, and all other intentions that you are searching for must serve to honour that foundation,” said Sister Maria.

Sister Maria said the only thing they are good at is praying and she hopes that whatever Samoa does, it must be done on the basis that God is uppermost in the hearts of the Samoan people.

“Christian values and principles are part of FAST core policies with a focus on nurturing family values as the basis of building stronger families, stronger villages and a stronger nation.”

FAST Chairman, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao said the visit is part of their community program of visiting groups and organizations who have contributed so much to the community.

He said prayer is a powerful tool and is what the Carmelite Sisters do, and he urged the Sisters to keep to their calling and pray for God’s blessings and peace over Samoa.

Under this programme, FAST has already visited the Home for the Aged at Mapuifagalele and the Campus of Hope for the victims of abuse.

Like their previous visits, the group donated a variety of food items and a monetary donation to assist the Carmelite Sisters.