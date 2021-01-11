Community Re-gifting Schemes Operating Under Business Licences

The Government Building and the Central Bank on the forefront of this aerial photo of Apia town. Photo/Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 11 JANUARY 2021: The Central Bank of Samoa (CBS) notice warning people not to fall victim to the pyramid schemes of gifting and re-gifting, have put a lot of operators off the programme.

However, several operators are confident to continue their operations as they have already been issued business licenses from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL).

Three operators that Talamua spoke to said they do not see the logic in the public notice and warning when they have been granted licenses from MCIL that legalise their operations.

Described as an investment, the scheme involves gifting, re-gifting of money and recruiting people who are investors to continue the scheme.

These operators hail the scheme as a welcoming financial response to many families who have earned well from what they invested in scheme.

The Central Bank of Samoa is advising the public not to engage or invest in such a scheme as they will lose hard earned money.

The public notice warned the public that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of CBS is investigating the scheme before referring it to the police. CBS is also warning that charges would be filed against people operating the scheme.

“We wish to remind the public that Pyramid Schemes are prohibited under section 65 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2016 administered by the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour.”

The CBS notice also pointed out that the person who carries out such activities may also be charged under section 172 of the Crimes Act 2013 for obtaining by deception or causing a loss by deception of any property (including money). Those convicted may face an imprisonment of not more than 7 years.

However, some of the operators insisted their operations are legal based on the license granted by MCIL.

Talamua also spoke to some of the people who have benefited from such schemes and they in turn have encouraged others to join in the scheme.

CBS believes the scheme is “unfair to the participants because the financial rewards are dependent on the recruitment of additional participants, and that the number of additional participants in the scheme must be recruited to produce financial rewards to participants is not attainable to other participants.”

The same warnings have been issued to Financial Institutions and Banks to prohibit any suspicious activities.

This is not the first time such schemes have surfaced locally. The last scheme involved an Italian man and a Samoan woman who both served time in prison for operating the scheme locally.

“These schemes are very dangerous and very risky to invest in with your money,” said CBS.