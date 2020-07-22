Court Denies two Accused Application to Travel to Australia

The two men accused of plotting to assassinate the Prime Minister, Paulo Malele (facing camera) and Lema’i Sione (with sunglasses) with their lawyer, Unasa Iuni Sapolu outside court.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 22 JULY 2020: The Supreme Court today denied the application by the two suspects in the alleged plot to assassinate the Prime Minister.

Justice Vui Clarence Nelson cited the concerns raised by prosecution of the possibility of the defendants not returning to stand trial in November 2020.

Both defendants, Malele Paulo (a.k.a King Faipopo) and Lema’i Sione are permanent residents of Australia.

Lema’i application cited medical reasons and a chance to see his first grandchild, but failed to present a medical report to support his application. Malele Paulo who has been away from his family for months wanted to visit his wife and children.

“No supporting medical or other documents verifying the pregnancy of the first defendants’ daughter and the necessity for him to receive medical treatment in Australia has been provided,” said Judge Vui.

Lema’i assured the Court that if granted permission to travel, he will return as he has freehold property and assets in Samoa worth ST$ ½ million which he is willing to use as security.

Police opposed both applications as both defendants are permanent residents of Australia and that there is no reason for them to return to Samoa.

“Perhaps it is in the defendants’ best interests to stay in Covid-free Samoa because people should run away from risk and not towards it.” – Judge Vui Clarence Nelson

Both defendants have been in custody for sometimes until released on bail by Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala–Warren.

“The law applicable to bail and its conditions was exhaustively traversed by Tuala-Warren, J when she granted the defendants bail and I do not propose to revisit this other than to note that applications for variation of said bail conditions is that much more an exercise vested in the discretion of the court,” said Judge Vui.

Judge Vui said there is a risk of Paulo failing to return for trial from his home country is extreme, and in respect of Lema’i, and he was not convinced of the reasons of his trip given the absence of supporting documents and the fact that his wife and daughters will be attendance at the birth of his first grandchild.

The Judge also took into account the COVID-19 situation in Australia especially on the border closure, so even if permission were granted, the defendant would still be barred from travelling.

He said it was perhaps in the defendants’ best interests to stay in Covid-free Samoa because people should run away from risk and not towards it.

“No amount of surety bond, whether in cash form or otherwise, overcomes the risks that are apparent and inherent in allowing the defendants at this point in time to travel to Australia. The applications lack merit and are accordingly denied.”