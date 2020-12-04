COVID-19: 212 Passengers Released From Quarantine

Passengers arriving on the repatriation flights coming through the Faleolo Airport public area.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 04 DECEMBER 2020: 272 passengers that arrived on the 13 November charter flight from New Zealand and had been under quarantine for 21 days, were released today. This is except the 23 year old sailor and the 70 year old man who tested positive who are still in isolation.

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said today that tests on all of these passengers returned negative. These include the 70 year old man’s wife and the sailor’s roommate.

Leausa said the sailor and the 70 year old man will be tested again and if they return negative results, then both will be released either Sunday or Monday.

He reaffirmed their conviction that the two historical cases were picked up at a late phase, and although the virus is still in their systems but are already dead.

Avoid stigmatization

The identities of the two positive cases will not be made public as it may cause undue panic and stigmatize those affected. The Chairman of the National Emergency Operational Centre, Agafili Shem Leo expressed his concern and reservations about identifying the pair.

Meanwhile, stricter conditions have been laid down in the latest travel advisory for incoming travellers to make a Covid-19 declaration.

“If you tested positive of the virus 6 months back, then you shouldn’t come, but wait 6 months,” said Leausa.

“You must also undertake 3 tests every week within that timeframe, and that is how serious we looking at keeping the health safety of the country,” he said.

5 sailors who tested COVID-19 positive returning on 22 January flight.

Among the 297 sailors who will be on the 22 January 2021 repatriation flight, will be 5 sailors who have tested positive of the virus.

According to Leausa, the information was new to him and that they were not informed of it.

The information was revealed by the Minister of Shipping, Papalii Niko Lee Hang in a press conference earlier today.

“It is the same with the first positive case of Samoa,” explained Leausa, the Samoa Shipping Services only informed us of the sailors COVID-19 history when word went out about it, then they presented us with the information that the sailor tested positive back in June,” said Leausa.

He said such information is very important to their preparation.

The incident shows there is still a lack of communication between stakeholders of the various government ministries within NEOC who are administering the state of emergency orders.

Leausa said the recommendation to allow the charted flight for stranded sailors next month was done by NEOC and approved by Cabinet, yet the Ministry of Heath was never informed of the 5 sailor’s Covid-19 positive situation.