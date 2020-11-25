COVID-19: Government Not Taking a Health Risk – Cancels US Repatriation Flight indefinitely

By Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 25 NOVEMBER 2020: The Samoan Government has cancelled the repatriation flight from the United States that was supposed to arrive this weekend, 28 November with 290 passengers as the health risk maybe too high to take.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at 4.30 this afternoon following a Cabinet decision to postpone the flight until sometime later.

He said the decision was not an easy one to make in the light of the increase of Covid-19 cases in the countries where most of the incoming passengers have been living since the lockdown eight months ago.

The charter flight was supposed to bring in seamen and returning residents from Europe and the United States, patients who have been treated in India and Hawaii, as well as students and missionaries.

“Tuilaepa said the decision is not only hard for the families who have been preparing and looking forward to their loved ones returning home, but those who have been away from home under lockdown and have looked forward to coming back home.”

He forewarned yesterday that the flight could be cancelled pending the Cabinet’s final decision today.

Tuilaepa also acknowledged the advice given by the Council of Churches this morning and the Opposition political parties ahead of Cabinets final decision.

Government has already paid for the charter flight which Tuilaepa said is now a loss to the Government since it has been cancelled but he encouraged those affected to keep the faith as things may change for the better next week.

He also mentioned the need to have blood samples of the Samoan sailor tested, to really confirm if Samoa has a positive case of Covid-19 or not.

The blood samples will be sent this Friday and the results are expected next Monday.