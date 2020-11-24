COVID-19: More Confusion Over Samoa’s First Positive Test Results

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 NOVEMBER 2020: The swab samples sent to New Zealand last Friday for confirmation of Samoa’s first recorded COVID-19 positive case has turned out the same as the test results conducted in Samoa.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi explained in a press conference this afternoon that the test results (in New Zealand) were “exactly the same” as the local test results.

The local tests were conducted at the Ministry of Health lab and the Scientific Research Organisation Samoa (SROS) before the swab samples were sent to Wellington, New Zealand last Friday for further verification.

The first test conducted on the seaman last Thursday night was positive but the test early Friday morning turned out negative.

The Prime Minister explained that further tests were conducted on Saturday morning and the first result was negative, but when retested later, it came back positive.

“The swab samples from the seaman’s left nostril came out negative and the test on the right nostril was positive creating more confusion,” said Tuilaepa.

He said such test results are common in overseas countries but are not publicized. “So we have false positives and false negatives,” he explained.

Blood samples for further testing

That confusion has led the Ministry of Health to prepare fresh swab samples together with blood samples to be sent this Friday for further testing in Wellington, New Zealand.

“We expect the results next Monday,” said Tuilaepa.

Asked why blood samples were not sent with the swab samples before, the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said “This is rarely done in COVID-19 cases. Unless in cases such as the (inconclusive) results on the Samoan sailor.”

“We have the same testing machine as New Zealand but we want to reconfirm from their machines if our results are correct,” said Leausa.

He also said the samples were sent to Wellington which the only reference lab for such testing.

The country is again advised to continue to adhere to the State of Emergency orders and that the public will be informed once the results come in.

Insufficient test kits

At the moment, Samoa has in stock 5552 test kits. Leausa admitted that these are not enough to cater for Samoa if there is an outbreak and they rely on the World Health Organisation (WHO) that distributes the kits to the Pacific Island countries.

He said 18,000 test kits were to cover the Pacific, but through the UNDP, the Samoan Government ordered 2000 more kits to spare for the repatriation flights and suspected cases.