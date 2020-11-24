COVID-19: Repatriation Flight from the United States may be cancelled

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 NOVEMBER 2020: The planned repatriation flight to bring in 290 passengers from the United States 28 December may be cancelled.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi made the announcement this afternoon following a Cabinet meeting that he said has deferred its decision on the flight until tomorrow.

Tuilaepa also announced the eagerly awaited results of further tests in Wellington, New Zealand of swab samples of the Samoan sailor announced as Covid-19 positive last Thursday.(See other story)

Tuilaepa said the flight could be cancelled given the health risks as the passengers originate from countries infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The repatriation flight is to bring in returning residents, some patients who were treated in India and Hawaii, missionaries, students and seamen who had been working in COVID-19 infected countries.

The current case of the sailor declared as Samoa’s first Covid-19 positive case, has highlighted caution and a Cabinet decision on the flight going ahead or not.