COVID-19: Repatriation Flight from the US Concerns Health Director General

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 NOVEMBER 2020: The Ministry of Health is well prepared for the arrival of the first direct repatriation flight from the United States next month given the potential health risks.

“We note the historical trend of cases and the majority are in Europe and America and that is the concern we have with this flight,” said Leausa Dr. Take Naseri, the Director General of Health.

Travelling on the flight are returning patients from India and Hawaii, missionaries, students and seamen who had been working in COVID-19 infected countries.

Samoa’s first positive COVID-19 case announced last Thursday, is a seaman who worked in Italy, and according to Leausa, more seamen will be on the US flight next month and the Ministry of Health is not taking any chances.

Since the beginning of repatriation flights, all passengers had been quarantined for 14 days, but with the US flight, all passengers will be quarantined for 21 days.

In a press conference last night, Leausa assured the country that all necessary preparations and precautionary measures to monitor the incoming passengers on the flight.

“We are looking at the safety of the country with regards to this flight and if there is a case, we will secure that within the quarantine premises so it does not spread out to the public,” he explained.

“The concern is once the virus comes out, it will be very hard to track and contain,” he said.

Request for home quarantine

He also confirmed that there are requests from some of the people on the US flight to be home quarantined and there are procedures and processes to be followed.

“They have to send in the request 7 days before the arrival of the flight they are on, and we have to access and inspect the house and its location if it meets the requirements,” said Leausa.

The house has to be 5 miles radius from the hospital, has to have a gate and all necessities such as good water supply. The applicant must also provide a place within the home premises for Security personnel and must also provide approval letters from neighbours.

“If the neighbours disapprove, then that’s the end of that request,” said Leausa.

Currently 16 passengers from the last flight are home quarantined.

Quarantined travellers breaches

All travellers have been warned to travel light with just one suitcase and nothing else. However, there have been cases of passengers carrying parcels for families and while in quarantine, threw these parcels outside the premise gate for someone to pick up.

Leausa confirmed that Security guards have been released for disobeying orders by passing on parcels from families under quarantine.

He noted that it is not easy for people under quarantine with nothing much to do for two weeks and he urged them and their families to be patient and not risk everyone else’s health.