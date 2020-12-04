COVID19 Update 7 and Travel Advisory: NEOC Press Conference

00:08 Greeting: Agafili Shem Leo, CEO of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

02:16 Health Report: Leausa Dr. Take Naseri, Director General of the Ministry of Health

6:25 Special Thank You to the Families: Agafili Shem Leo, CEO of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

13:24 Questions & Answers

31:02 Outro: Agafili Shem Leo, CEO of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

