Crystal Aumua wins Poetry competition



Smiles in the family of winning poet Crystal Aumua with her parents and younger sister and showing off her prize.

Live It Nation, Inc. has announced its Poetry Contest Winner for October 2020. The winner is Crystal Aumua, a Year 13 student of St Mary’s College. She hails from the village of Vaiusu and is the daughter of Filipo and Cinta Aumua.

Crystal’s poem is outstanding. The judges stated her Samoan was beautiful, not too archaic that a young Samoan would struggle to understand yet at the same time the wording she chose was not too modern that a fluent Samoan reader would deem it too informal. Crystal used Samoan words and expressions that were rich in meaning. And she has thoroughly and cleverly weaved her theme into her poem, which was Education. Congratulations Crystal!

October 2020 winning poem by Crystal Aumua

Samoa i Aoaoga

Ua faagaeetia lava ita ma nenee le agaga,

i le sii maualuga ole poto ma le malamalama.

I aoaoga aemaise o faagatama

Samoa ea e lē natia lea tulaga.

Le pine o lau mau ile itu lea o aoaoga,

APTC i Vaivase e ofo ita ma maofa.

Ua le masino le anoano o le mau faailoga,

Ua suipi taua i le Pasefika oka ua ova.

Le univesite i Alafua oute lē faagalo oe,

O lou tulai mai ua o se faatupu faamoemoe.

O lou tomai ile itu tau faatoaga ,

O mea na faanenefu ua manino ma malamalama.

Ulumotootua ole tumutumuga oe o lagona,

Korota oe o le eleele ole punavai ola.

Le aoga tausi mai lou sao le ua mataina,

Lau Samoa lele ua soifua maloloina.

Aana e, ua ou pale i lau faasoa ,

Aua o ou eleele sa faavae ai le Toloa.

E ui ina tasi ae ua manino ma mautinoa ,

O tautai ia ole va i fafo faapea Samoa.

Ou te le laaloa nei mele faamanuiaga,

E to lou pulou mo oe Papaigalagala.

E ui ina e lafi ma mamao lou tulaga,

Ae talitonu ole puna lava oe ole malamalama.