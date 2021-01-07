Culture of Fear Causing Samoan People to be Mute – Fiamē tells voters

Former Deputy Prime Minister; Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, the guest speaker at the FAST Roadshow for the Vaimauga 4 constituency at the Maluafou College Hall.

APIA, SAMOA – 07 JANUARY 2021: Samoans are being swamped by a culture of fear that has caused them to be mute and afraid to speak out freely about the major changes brought by the Government.

This was the view the former Deputy Prime Minister; Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa challenged the voters of the Vaimauga 4 constituency during an election rally at the Maluafou College Hall yesterday.

Fiamē was the guest speaker in the second day of the FAST political party’s Roadshow that is taking the party and its respective candidates to all the 51 electoral constituencies.

Fiamē discussed the controversial Land and Titles Court bill passed by parliament on 15 December 2020,”as having grave implications for all Samoans, their constitutional rights and the rule of law.”

During the parliamentary debate of the Parliamentary Committee’s report and amendments on the Bills, “there were close to a hundred amendments and we weren’t given time to read them,” and went through the third reading the same day. The Bills were signed into law by the Head of State this week.

Fiamē said the new laws give the Land and Titles Court the power to decide Samoans matters of lands and titles “but without the protection of our rights as we seek court redress in our matters,” said Fiamē.

Deceiving

Fiamē blamed the Government for misleading the Samoan public when they sold the bills under the pretence that the bills give prominence to Samoan culture and the authority of the Chiefs and Orators – Alii ma Faipule.

“Despite the varied language used by the government on this, there is nothing in the law that says that,” Fiamē emphasized.

“You decide, but if there’s nothing in the law as they have been saying, that is deception. O le taufa’a’ole’ole le me lena.”

She also highlighted the Government’s drive to achieve what it wants and using its party’s domination of parliament, at the expense of the rule of law.

As Deputy Prime Minister, Fiamē was critical of Parliament endorsing the President of the Land &Titles Court despite being convicted in court.

With its majority in parliament, the HRPP government could have easily voted to terminate the President’s position. “But due to connections in the party, other MPs voted against the motion so the two thirds majority required could not be achieved,” said Fiamē.

Wake up Call – Speak Up

Last year, Fiamē resigned from the Deputy Prime Ministers position and this case of Parliament’s decision to reinstate the President of the Lands and Titles Court was a wake-up call for her and started her movement to leave the party. Her position was strengthened when the 3 controversial bills came through and led to her final departure.

“This is the image of a Government pursuing what it wants despite the rule of law,“ she told the voters.

Fiamē observed that under these laws and many changes instituted to ensure the Government’s control, a culture of fear is developing where people are afraid to speak up about the major issues that affect them.

She then made the challenge for people to speak up.

“If we are mute, we are letting go of our freedom that was achieved by the hard work of our forbearers.”

She credited the FAST Party’s Roadshow as a march to the light and freedom for everyone to speak up.

My Uniform

Fiamē ended her address by referring to her dress versus the uniform of the FAST women candidates.

“After parliament is dissolved (19 January) then I will be free to walk across and pick up mine so we will wear the same uniform (audience applause). “

FAST started its Roadshow on Tuesday this week at Amaile village on the eastern side of Upolu and is set to meet with voters in all the 51 constituencies leading up to the general elections in April.

The Party is also using the Roadshow, to collect voters’ views to finalize its Manifesto to be released at the end of March.

Some of the views expressed by voters yesterday include:

Control the production of alcohol in Samoa due to the rapid rise of alcohol related crimes.

Replanting of traditional crops such as coconuts and cocoa for export.

Stop future Samoan scholarships in China as may introduce different ideology.

Stop abuse of public assets like vehicles used by government ministries and officials.

Address the quality of education and shortage of teachers by establishing a Teachers Training College.