Deaths by drowning and traffic accidents mar Festive Season

Police and helpers in the Togitogiga Falls rapids trying to recover the deceased’s body.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA – SAMOA – 30 DECEMBER 2020: The death of a young man by drowning at the Togitogiga Falls on Christmas Day added to the statistics of accidents that claimed four lives going into the festive season.

The deceased as confirmed by Police was Perez Ati of Malie who arrived with his friends mid-afternoon and despite warnings about the strong current due to the rains, the deceased jumped into the water and the current carried him deeper into the rapids and under the rocks.

Police said it took some time for FESA and the police rescue team to locate the body and it was not until a professional diver was recruited that Perez’s body was finally recovered.

Prior to Christmas, Police confirmed that four serious traffic incidents claimed three lives within one week.

Three died in traffic incidents

Two separate incidents were reported from Fasitoo-uta village. One happened on Tuesday the 22 December and the other on Christmas Eve.

The incident on Tuesday claimed two lives, a man in his 60’s and a young man when their car collided with on coming vehicle and they were both declared dead on the scene.

On Christmas Eve, a young man under the influence of alcohol, took his family car for a ride and ended up colliding with another vehicle. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this accident.

Also on Christmas Eve, an out of control delivery truck failed to stop at the intersection at Tuana’imato, and slammed straight into a blue sedan causing serious injuries to the occupants of the sedan.

The couple who were occupants of the sedan were rushed to the hospital where the man died later and his wife is fighting for her life.

“This is the festive season and people are supposed to enjoy themselves, but please be responsible, If you drink do not drive, as we do not want to arrest anyone at this time, but we will if you do not heed police warning,” said police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil.

Bride to be died in ‘freaky’ accident

A young woman in her late 20’s who was planning to be married in a few weeks’ time, died from what has been described a ‘freaky’ accident at Patamea, Savai’i.

According to police, the woman was assisting another person to put rocks under the tyres of her grandfather’s car when the car suddenly surged forward and ran her over.

A relative said the deceased was engaged to be married next month but was instead laid to rest this week.

Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili again issued a word of caution to the public to be extra careful in whatever plans they have for the New Year holidays so everyone will be safe.