F.A.S.T. Commits to Support the Home for the Aged

F.A.S.T. Party members with some of the residents of the Catholic run Home for the Aged at Mapuifagalele.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 14 SEPTEMBER 2020: The Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi – F.A.S.T. political party has pledged its commitment to support the Home for the Aged at Mapuifagalele.

F.A.S.T. Chairman La’aulialemalietoa Leauatea Polataivao Schmidt said Mapuifagalele is on the party’s priority list and visiting and offering support through the donations for the Home had been on their agenda for some time.

He commended the late Cardinal Pio Taofinu’u for the vision in establishing the place where Samoa’s elderly parents can be well looked after under the care of the Sisters of the Poor.

The Party members visited the Home last Friday and presented a variety of food items and other necessities for the residents.

“It was also a chance for our new members who have never been to Mapuifagalele to meet the sisters and residents,” said La’auli.

F.A.S.T also used the opportunity to discuss with the Sisters what the place needed in terms of medical assistance, food supplies and any other assistance needed to upkeep the Home.

La’auli who is a frequent visitor to the place said he noticed that there were new residents under the care of the Sisters and it was a sign that more families are bringing their elderly parents to be cared for by the Sisters.

“But F.A.S.T goal is to assist as there is a need for new strategies to assist the Sisters so they won’t walk the streets of Apia and calling into businesses asking for money to support the place,” said La’auli.

“We are here to honour and recognise the hard work by the Sisters of the Poor in caring for our old parents in their sunset years,” he said.

F.A,S,T is aware of the limited resources and their vision is to look for assistance to help sustain and improve the existing Home and the need for a similar place for Savai’i Island.