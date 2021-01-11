Faleata 2 Voters Object to the Proposed Wharf at Vaiusu Bay

A vocal female Faleata 2 voter making a point during the FAST political rally at Vaigaga last Friday.

APIA, SAMOA – 09 JANUARY 2021: Voters for the Faleata 2 constituency have strongly objected the proposed wharf at the Vaiusu Bay.

They voiced their concern at the third political rally by the Fa’atuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST Party at Vaigaga where the seat is held by MP Leatinu’u Faumuinā Wayne Fong.

Most who spoke out, objected to the wharf project for the lack of consultation and the environmental issues it will pose to the Vaiusu mangrove swamp that is their food sources and resources that is a livelihood for many.

Linked to the shortage of land for the constituency, the voters were concerned that they continue to be squeezed between the Faleata sports fields inland and the wharf on the seafront if the development goes ahead.

The voters also voiced their major concern over how the market at Vaitele has been given prominence to a Chinese owned retail business while their farmers are given very little space to sell their agricultural products that market was set up for.

The voters also requested FAST that there is a need for a hospital for the growing population in the constituency that already has a Police and a Fire Station.

“All that’s left now is a hospital as we see every morning the ambulance rushing through traffic and by the time it gets to the Moto’otua hospital, it may be already late for the patient.”

The voters were also not happy with turning the former Tafa’igata prison into a school for the constituency.

“It shows how low the governments’ consideration of our constituency because none of their children go to a school that has been a prison with all the bad things that happened there.”

There was also a real concern over the increasing crime rate due to the lack of employment getting young people in the constituency into trouble with the law.

Also raised was compensation for last years’ measles victims which should be funded through the Accident Compensation compulsory levies.

The offices of the Head of State and the Council of Deputies were also raised with the voters saying these offices should be kept for the Tama Aiga tiles holders only.

Closing the Fagalii airport that had derived added costs and inconvenience to businesses and travellers and the shortage of land for the constituency were also raised.

Access for people with permanent disabilities to public transport and public buildings was also raised.

FAST is collecting the voters view during its Roadshow to be incorporated in its manifesto planned to be released a few weeks before the general elections 9 April.

The Roadshow started at Amaile for the Aleipata Itupa I Lalo constituency on Tuesday and already covered Vaimauga 4 on Wednesday, Faleata 2 on Friday and Safata 1 and Falease’ela/Lefaga constituencies on Saturday 9 January 2021.

The Roadshow is continuing this week to cover the rest of the constituencies in Upolu until the end of the month when the Roadshow turns to cover the whole of Savaii Island.