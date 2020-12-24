Families Celebrate Christmas Spirit on Apia Street 



Children from one family making known what they came for.

Story & Photos by Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 DECEMBER 2020: Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and last weeks’ floods, they came in numbers with the intention to spend the evening enjoying the spirit of Christmas with the whole country. Across the age spectrum from babies in prams to children under the grown-ups watchful eyes and the old, they came ready with containers of food and drinks and lazed around Beach Road waiting for the Christmas parade.

By 5.00pm, the street of Apia was already packed and the festive Christmas mood filled the air. The main beach road was closed off to traffic to make space for families and the public to roam freely and enjoy the night.

The parade came just before 7.00 pm led by the police band with their rendition of various Christmas songs followed by staff of various Government Ministries in a variety uniforms, styles and colours.

For the children, the delight was the last fire tender with Santa Claus throwing out candies for them then the crowd followed behind the truck towards the Government building where the celebration was held. After the evening prayer service, the Minister of Tourism, Salā Fata Pinati acknowledged the participation of ministries, families and organizations in the Christmas light competitions.

The ultimate aim was to lift the peoples spirits as the world and Samoa are under the cloud of the Covi-19 pandemic and the challenges and mental stress and fear it brought among many.

“The year 2020 is full of challenges but despite it all, we have witnessed the spirit of working together in decorating our country with Christmas lights and that is evidence that Samoa is one family and we can do anything despite the challenges,” he said.

There was entertainment and games for children but the highlight for them was when the Christmas lights were turned on and families took advantage of the light displays to take photos as mementos of the celebration.

The celebration was hailed by many as the best initiative to bring hope and brighten many peoples spirits at this time of COVID-19.

“This time last year was very sad when many children lost their lives to the measles epidemic, and with the world facing COVID-19, I think it is great to see the people out and about enjoying life. We do not know what tomorrow brings, but these lights bring hope to us all,” Sina Siousavai’i told Talamua.

On the other side of Beach Road, the Fire & Emergency Samoa Authority (FESA) in white attire and Christmas hats were giving their all with their rendition of standard Christmas carols.

Many others just sat around on the seawall enjoying the atmosphere and the excitement with music and food stalls along beach road.

A live band stationed between FESA and the Police station that further boost the mood with a variety of music and a DJ was pumping out more upbeat Christmas music opposite the New Zealand High Commission Office.

“This is great and I hope they do it again tomorrow and every other Christmas,” said Luao Viali.

Luao and her siblings reside at Vaimoso-uta and made the trip to witness the lights and they took every chance to ensure they had their photos taken with every display.

The last time Samoa had witness such an event where the Beach Road was closed, with music and people partying till dawn was in 2000 during the Carmel Trophy event that brought athletes from 32 countries around the world to Samoa.

The Christmas celebration went late into the night and families only started to leave when the music ended.