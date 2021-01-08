Families of New Years’ day Double Murder Accept Ifoga – the Traditional Apology

Paramount Chief, Gatoaitele Savea Sano Malifa & Muliagatele Jean removing the fine mat in acceptance of the apology.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 8 JANUARY 2021: The families of the two victims killed by shooting at Afega village on New Year’s day, have accepted the traditional apology – Ifoga early this morning from the families and village of the man accused of the double murder, Fa’alavaau Tai’i Pologa.

The accused is from the village of Siufaga, Falelatai but resided at Afega with his wife up to when the incident occurred.

The victims were Fata Utufua and Elisara Lole both of Afega village.

Still dark, at around 4.30 this morning, members of the Siufaga village arrived at the accused wife’s family at Afega with the intention to join forces in presenting the ifoga.

After deliberations, the two sides agreed to join together to make two separate ifgoas to the families of the two victims.

At 5.35am and while still dark, they arrived at Elisara Lole’s family.

They selected Fa’alavaau Neemia and Fa’alavaau Ioane to be covered with the fine mat infront of the victim’s family meeting house as their village and families were seated directly behind.

Inside, the victim Elisara Lole’s family were already waiting.

Aware of the people outside, Fata Lole, father of the deceased spoke about the weight of the incident upon his family. “But despite the pain and difficulty, we forgive in the name of God.”

He then turned towards the family Sa’o, paramount chief Gatoaitele Savea Sano Malifa seeking his stance on the matter.

Removing the Fine mat and Accepting the Apology

Not saying a word, Gatoaitele and wife Muliagatele Jean proceeded to where the village and accused wife’s family were and removed the fine mat covering the two men and welcomed them inside the house.

The lifting of the fine mat indicates the acceptance of the apology and it took only 6 minutes for the deceased’s family before accepting the apology.

The village and family then presented the deceased’s family with fine mats, food and monetary gifts of $20,000 talā to assist with the deceased’s funeral.

The same was also presented to the family of the other victim Fata Utufua who lives one house away from the house of the accused.

It was 6.37am when they arrived at Utufua’s family and repeated what they did earlier and after 10 minutes, the family Sa’o, Maulolo Tavita Amosa came out to greet the village. Then members of his family came out to remove the fine mat from those covered and the dialogue about forgiveness and moving forward continued.

Words of appreciation and acknowledgement were spoken when the fine mat was lifted off Fa’alavaau Neemia and Vaotu’ua Sio, and then it rained.

“These showers of blessing is a good for our purpose today,” said orator Maulolo Tavita.

Presentations of gifts followed and Maulolo’s final words were “Ia avea upu o faamagaloga e toe tupu ai se isi taeao lelei ma mausali atili ai le tatou mafutaga.”

Fa’alavaau Toni, one of the Toafitu o le Atitagaloa of Falelatai was emotional when he acknowledged the act of love and understanding shown by the deceased’s families.

“E lagona le maasiasi ma le faalumaina, aua e le ose faamoemoe o le Atua le valaau i e ua maliliu, ma e lagona ai le faanoanoa. Ae o le agaga fiafia, o le avea o le Atua ma lona malamalama ua magalo ai sala,” said Fa’alavaau.

The accused is a member of the Fa’alavaau family at Siufaga, Falelatai.

The incident

The double homicide happened at the early hours of the New Year’s at Afega village, after the accused was allegedly sworn at by one of the deceased.

The accused retaliated by getting a shotgun and went after, shot and killed the wrong man – Elisara Lole.

He then went after Utufua and shot him. The incident shocked the village and families in Afega.

The Alii ma Faipule of Afega and the police have been commended for their quick action in preventing what could have been a worse situation.

The accused is now in police custody awaiting his day in Court.