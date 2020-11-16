FAST Launches Business Consultations for its Manifesto



The presentation by the Samoa Business Hub that caters for small businesses in Samoa.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 17 NOVEMBER 2020: The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa Ua Tasi – FAST political party has started a series of consultations with business organisations to inform the party’s manifesto and what it plans to implement for the country if they become the next government after the 2021 general elections.

Yesterday, the Party members shared in lively discussions after high level presentations by the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce, the Samoa Business Hub and the Samoa Association of Manufacturers and Exporters – SAME.

The meetings continue today with the Samoa Federated Farmers Association (SFFA) the Samoa Farmers Association (SFA) and the National Bank of Samoa’s facility to fund and boost agricultural productivity.

The two weeks long consultations will include the SUNGO, Nuanua o le Alofa, Samoa Victim Support Group, the various sporting bodies, the Youth Organisations and professional bodies such as Engineers, Law Society, Samoa Institute of Accountants, Samoa Nurses Association, Samoa Medical Association and others both in Upolu and Savaii.

According to party chairman, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao, the whole purpose is to gather the views and input from various sectors of Samoa’s economy so the party can consolidate its manifesto that will be launched ahead of the April general elections.

Before these public consultations, a party special committee had been mapping the party’s policies covering general areas such as the economy, social development, law and order, health & education, climate change & the environment and foreign policy.

The feedback from the current consultations will further refine some of the general policy areas already identified.

La’auli said the consultations also give the party election candidates the chance to hear from various sectors, to guide the candidates understanding of the major issues facing the communities and whole country.

The consultations are held at the Maota o Samoa Convention Centre, Vaitele between 1000 and 1230 throughout this week until next Monday, and then it shifts to the Apita o Pisaga, Salelologa, Savai’i, from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

Other than these consultations, the party also plans to visit all the 51 constituencies to get the grassroots views and feedback to its plans and incorporate those views into the party’s manifesto.