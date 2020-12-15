FAST Leader says PMs Comments a Direct Attack on the Judiciary

APIA – 12 DECEMBER 2020: The Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST Party takes a fervent stance in defence of the country’s Judiciary following comments by the Prime Minister in the media this week that the Party considers inappropriate as they are designed to influence and compromise the Judiciary’s independence.

In an interview on TV1Samoa, the Prime Minister questioned the outcome of one of the recent electoral challenges and referred to an unnamed Judge whose performance the PM said needs to be referred to the Judicial Commission for review.

“Such comments are unwarranted from a leader of this country,” said FAST Party Chairman, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao. “As they are a direct attack on the independence of the Judiciary,” he said.

“This is why the separation of powers is so important to ensure the three branches of our democracy are independent from each other.

“Judiciary independence is crucial because it makes government accountable for their actions. If people are wronged by the government, they have no other avenue to address their wrongdoing but they seek the Court to address the wrongs done to them. If the Judiciary’s independence is not guaranteed, the Court will become fearful of making the right decisions and the people are the ones who suffer.”

La’auli also expressed his grave concern that the Executive will directly influence the Judiciary’s independence through the appointment of future Judges if the 3 controversial bills awaiting their third reading, become law.

“We are considering the legal options as I feel the latest criticism by the Prime Minister of the Judiciary, borders on contempt of court and the public perception and high regard of the Judiciary is somewhat influenced as it is none other than the Prime Minister who is making these inappropriate criticisms,” La’auli concluded.