FAST Secures 55 Candidates for General Elections

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 27 OCTOBER 2020: The Fa’atuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST political party, has secured 55 candidates for next year’s general election.

At a press conference yesterday, FAST Chairman La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao Fosi confirmed the number which includes candidates running as Independents.

He said such candidates include the unopposed Lotofaga MP, former Deputy Prime Minister, Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa who has been unopposed for the very first time in her 35 year political career. Fiamē attended the party meeting last Saturday as a guest of honour.

From the 55 candidates secured, 9 electoral constituencies have at least 2 or 3 FAST candidates competing for strategic reasons.

La’auli said there is a reason why they have opted to allow more than one candidate to compete and some candidates may withdraw before the election.

These constituencies include Sagaga 4, A’ana Alofi 3, A’ana Alofi 4, Falealili 2, Va’a-o-Fonoti, Anoama’a 1, Fa’asaleleaga 3, Fa’asaleleaga 4, Palauli 2 and Palauli 3.

Legal challenges

Four FAST candidates are preparing to file legal challenges against the rejection of their nominations by the Electoral Commissioner when registrations closed last Friday.

La’auli said the challengers are Fata Meafou for Sagaga 2, Papali’itele Tavita Moala for Sagaga 1, Paloa James Louis Stowers for Faleata 3 and Vui Seigafolava Sione Masinamua for Fa’asaleleaga 5.

Three of the challenges relate to the village mayors refusal to sign the candidates nomination forms and one concerns the immigration requirement.

Papali’i and Paloa told Talamua that they are ready to face this hurdle.

Papali’i who successfully challenged certain sections of the Electoral Act as discriminatory on the monotaga requirement, said the mayor of Faleula village does not recognise his monotaga hence his refusal to sign his papers. As a result, the incumbent, the Minister of Education is unopposed.

Paloa from Vaitele faces the same dilemma and the sitting MP was named unopposed in the final list of candidates released last Friday.

La’auli said the only justice for this issue is the Court and FAST is supporting the legal actions on behalf of its members.

Support for other opposition parties

FAST has also declared their support for the other opposition parties such as Tautua Samoa and Samoa First Party.

With the Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP) and the Tumua ma Puleono parties already in a coalition with FAST, La’auli said they lend support to the opposition candidates in the constituencies where FAST does not have candidates.

FAST Candidates & Electoral Constituencies

VE’ATAUIA Fa’atasi Puleiata – Vaimauga 3

FAUALO Lefau Harry Jeffery Schuster – Vaimauga 4

MANULELEUA Talitau Tovale – Faleata 1

LEATINU’U Wayne Sooialo – Faleata 2

FA’ALOGO Ivan Chan Tong – Sagaga 2

SALA Vaimili 11 Uili – Sagaga 3

TAGALOATELE Papali’i Poloa – Sagaga 4

TULIMASEALI’I Samasoni Pomare – Sagaga 4

FESOLA’I Apulu Tusiupu Tuigamala – A’ana Alofi 1

LOLOMATAUAMA Eseta Fa’alata – A’ana Alofi 2

AGASEATA Valelio Tanuvasa Poto – A’ana Alofi 3

SINAIFOA Vaimoana So’oa’emalelagi – A’ana Alofi 3

TOEOLESULUSULU Cedric Salesa Schuster – A’ana Alofi 4

TAUFONO Leali’ie’e Saipani – A’ana Alofi 4

‘AU’APA’AU Mulipola Aloitafua – Aiga ile Tai

PA’U Roy Ausage – Falelatai & Samatau

MASINALUPE Makesi Masinalupe – Lefaga & Falease’ela

LAUMATIAMANU Mathew Purcell – Safata 2

AFEMATA Palusalue Faapo 11 – Safata 1

ATUATASI Katifa Faletoese Bryce – Siumu

TOELUPE Pou Onesemo – Falealili 1

MAIAVA Fuimaono Viiga – Falealili 2

VELETALOOLA Fuimaono Lotomua Avauli – Falealili 2

TAU’ILI’ILI Kolose Fruean – Aleipata Itupa I Lalo

LOGO Pelenatino Lavatai – Va’a-o-Fonoti

FAUO’O Fatu Tielu – Va’a-o-Fonoti

FONOTĪ Limutau Menefata Toso Asiata – Anoama’a 1

LEULUAMA Vaai Fa’ae’e – Anoama’a 1

MOLIO’O Pio Vaeluaga – Anoama’a 1

TO’OMATA Norah Leota Toomata Siaki – Anoama’a 2

MATAMUA Seumanu Vasati Pulufana – Fa’asaleleaga 1

MAGELE Sekati Fa’aui – Fa’asaleleaga 2

PAPALI’I Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau – Fa’asaleleaga 3

LI’OMATUA Ainu’u Siaosi Sala’a – Fa’asaleleaga 3

UNASA Viane Toala – Fa’asaleleaga 4

TEA To’ala Peato – Fa’asalelelaga 4

TO’ALA Unasa Tiatia – Fa’asalelelaga 4

VA’AAOAO Salumalo Alofipo – Gaga’emauga 1

SEUAMULI Fasi Toma – Gaga’emauga 2

U’UGA Veniasio Fidow – Gagaifomauga 1

VA’ELE Iona Sekuini – Gagaifomauga 2

LA’AULIALEMALIETOA Leuatea Polataivao Fosi – Gagaifomauga 3

NIUAVA Eti L. Malolo – Vaisigano 1

VALASI Liupitofanua To’ogamaga Tafito Selesele – Vaisigano 2

FUIONO Tenina Chrichton – Falealupo

SEU’ULA Tapuala Ioane – Alataua-i-Sisifo

FEPULEA’I Fa’asavalu Sua – Salega 1

OLO Afoa Fiti Vaai – Salega 2

MULIPOLA Anarosa Ale Molio’o – Palauli 1

LEOTA Laki Lamositele – Palauli 2

TIATIA Laulu Mapesone Mapusua – Palauli 2

LAGA’AIA Ti’atu’au Tufuga – Palauli 3

MATA’AFĀ Fonofa’avae Mata’afā – Palauli 3