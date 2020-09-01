FAST & SNDP formally join forces for the 2021 general elections

APIA, SAMOA – 01 SEPTEMBER 2020: Two of Samoa’s major political parties came together today to formalize their desire to join forces in a concerted 2021 election campaign.

The Leaders, Executive Members and Election Candidates for Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa Ua Tasi – FAST and the Samoa National Development Party – SNDP, met in a warm and cordial atmosphere to formalize their united understanding to pursue the common goal of forming a new government after the April 2021 general elections.

Also represented at the meeting was the Tumua ma Pule Party Secretary, John Malae-ole-vavau Peterson.

Following the Devotion, the welcome speeches and Ava ceremony, FAST Chairperson, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao told the meeting that the common goal is to achieve the best for the country and that can only be accomplished by working together in unity, mutual understanding and respect.

The SNDP Leader, two time MP Valasi Tafito, said that they have no hidden agenda as the two parties work together to field the best candidates under one party ticket in order to win the seats to achieve the common goal.

Patron of SNDP, Papalii Titi Malietoa relayed what he had been told by his late father, Samoa’s longest serving Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili 11, that what Samoa sought for the joint Heads of State in an independent country in 1962, was not “authority” – Pule but “confidence” – Fa’atuatuaga. “And it is that confidence that Samoa is waiting for from next year’s general elections,” he said.

The party leaders will discuss further details in a joint press conference at 1200 pm, Wednesday 02 September 2020 at the FAST Party headquarters, Tuana’imato.