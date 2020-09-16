Father of Four Jailed for Wife’s Death

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA: A father of four, 50 year old Sosene Liona has been jailed for 2 years after pleading guilty to the death of his wife, the late Ifea Liona.

The incident happened at Lalomanu in July 2019 when Sosene slapped his wife that caused her to fall and sustained injuries and she was admitted at the Lalomanu District Hospital.

The victim was later transferred to the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia where she died a few days later.

Sosene was then charged with causing injuries. Prosecution later changed the charge to murder and further replaced with manslaughter and asked for a non-custodian sentence based on the circumstances of the incident.

Probation however reminded Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma that Sosene had a previous conviction to which prosecution was not aware of.

Prosecution then asked for 6 years as a starting point for sentencing and the Court sent Sosene to Tanumalala prison for two years.