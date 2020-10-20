Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa Registers as an Independent – Endorses FAST



The Electoral Commissioner accepts Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa registration as an Independent candidate.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 20 OCTOBER 2020: The former Deputy Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa has registered as an Independent candidate for next year’s general election.

However she endorsed the FAST political party and what it stands for.

“Today, with the support of the chiefs and orators of my village and constituency of Lotofaga, I registered as an Independent candidate for the 2021 general elections,” Fiamē said in a press statement after her registration was accepted by the Electoral Commissioner.

“I decided to register as an Independent for the major reason to protect my constituency’s seat and for me to continue to serve as my constituency’s voice in Parliament until the end of the Parliamentary term.

“Last month, I resigned from Cabinet as I could not support the 3 Bills currently processing through Parliament as it is my view that they will destabilize our country’s justice system, undermine the rule of law and these legislations will have serious consequences for us all,” she said.

“It is my wish to make a meaningful contribution when the 3 Bills are debated in Parliament for the final third readings and until Parliament is dissolved in January 2021.

“I have also informed my constituency that I do endorse the Fa’atuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST Party and what it stands for. My constituency has expressed its support for my position. However, I am mindful of the law and will remain an Independent MP until Parliament is dissolved in January 2021.

“It is my prayer that our country remains protected in the hands of our Lord as we head into our national elections to elect a new government.”

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio said “Any Independent who comes through the general election can join any political party before taking the oath, otherwise will remain as an Independent for the rest of the parliamentary term.”