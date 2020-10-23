Fiamē Unopposed when election candidates registrations closed

Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa is one of three unopposed election candidates when registrations closed this afternoon.

APIA, SAMOA – 23 OCTOBER 2020: Former Deputy Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa is one of three unopposed candidates when registrations closed about 1.00 this afternoon.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi who was unopposed in 2016, is facing two opponents in the April 9 general elections.

The confirmed list published by the Electoral Commissioner this afternoon also has Cabinet Minister, Loau Keneti Sio and Associate Minister Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi unopposed.

However, reports said legal challenges will be filed against Loau’s and Lealailepule’s candidacies by intending candidates who have been rejected on the basis of their monotaga requirements.

At the close of the registrations, a total of 191 candidates registered and confirmed by the Electoral Commissioner Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio. Twenty one (21) are female candidates.

Two constituencies, Palauli 1 and 2 have the highest number of candidates with seven competing in each including two brothers competing for Palauli.3.

Seven other constituencies have six candidates competing in each.

Legal challenges against the candidates are open for the next two weeks after which an unopposed candidate will be declared officially elected.