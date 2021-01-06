Flooding in Apia at 5pm today

The Sinamoga river about to burst is banks again .

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 06 JANUARY 2021: Already, vulnerable areas around Apia are inaccessible to low vehicles as water levels rise after several hours of rain. Nearby low-lying residential areas like Fugalei, Vaimoso, Vaimea, Togafu’afu’a, are back to last months’ experience with water running from the rives into their homes. The Land Transport Authority is warning motorists returning home from work to take alternative routes for safety.

The main business centre in downtown Apia started flooding at 4.00 today and water levels kept climbing and businesses that suffered the impact of the floods of 18 December 2020, have been hit again.

The latest weather forecast predicts heavy rain tonight until tomorrow morning. Flood risk is high for all catchments and rivers, particularly Upolu island and north facing rivers.

Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings apply.