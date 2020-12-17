Former Manu Samoa Captain named as Assistant Coach

(L-R) New Manu Samoa Assistant Coach, Mase Mahonri Schwalger; Head Coach, Mapusua Seilala Mapusua and Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, General Manager for SRU’s High Performance Unit.

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 17 DECEMBER 2020: Manu Samoa’s Head Coach, Mapusua Seilala Mapusua named former captain, Mase Mahonri Schwalger as his Assistant Coach.

Schwalger and Mapusua were team mates during their time in the blue jersey. After Schwalger is a founder of the Rugby Academy Samoa (RAS) which focuses on the development of the young players who are still in school. He was the Assistant Coach of Manuma and the Assistant Coach for the Aana Chiefs and Savai’i Vikings during the local Super Lakapi circuit.

“I would like to thank Mapusua, the committee and the President of SRU for giving me this golden opportunity,” said Schwalger.

“Some of the things that we will be looking at is to bring back the respect and our Samoan culture to the Manu Samoa jersey.”

Manu Samoa will be facing Tonga in July next year for a World Cup Qualifier and the Head Coach will be looking at the development of local players given the uncertainty of Covid19 restrictions.

“One of the greatest challenges we have is distance, our players are coming from all over the world. There is very little time for connection between players and coaches and players and players,” said Mapusua.

“I believe we need to connect with our players and get them to have a deeper understanding of who they are playing for,” he added.

Mase Schwalger said he is looking forward to working with the Head Coach on developing the national team.

The Samoa Rugby Union is currently running rugby academies for the development of local players. Thirty players are placed in the Junior Manu Samoa, thirty in Manuma and fifteen are selected by the Manu Samoa coaching staff and all are to be placed in the players’ development pool.

Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, General Manager for the High Performance Unit said the SRU Academy is focusing on developing players’ depth in all levels.

Mapusua was bestowed the Vaovasamanaia chiefly title last weekend by his fathers’ family in Gataivai, Savaii. He will be travelling overseas this week to prepare to relocate to Samoa to serve out his term as the Manu Samoa Head Coach.