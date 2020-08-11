Former Manu Samoa star appointed Head Coach

Mapusua Seilala Mapusua is the new Manu Samoa Head Coach

APIA, SAMOA – 12 AUGUST 2020: Former Manu Samoa midfielder, Mapusua Seilala Mapusua has been appointed the new Head Coach of Manu Samoa.

In making the announcement, Samoa Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said Mapusua has come through as the preferred candidate following an extensive and vigorous recruitment process.

“On behalf of Samoa Rugby Union, I want to congratulate Mapusua on his appointment, and we wish him well for this new phase in the Manu Samoa History.”

Mapusua was recommended by a Five-person selection panel and its recommendation was endorsed and ratified by the Samoa Rugby Union Board at its meeting early this evening. Samoa Rugby Union went through a lengthy process in reviewing the Manu Samoa RWC campaign with the aim to make sure lessons learnt will be dealt professionally and make sure it won’t repeat in the next cycle hence the delay in making the appointment.

Faleomavaega said Mapusua’s appointment is for a two-year period.

“I am very honoured and humbled to be a member of the Manu Samoa again. I am excited to return home and get to work in growing and developing Manu Samoa rugby starting from the grassroots,” said the new Head Coach.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Samoa Rugby Union, Faleomavaega, “We are delighted with the appointment of Mapusua and we look forward to working closely with him and his new Management to help improve our Manu Samoa results.”

“SRU will now begin work with Mapusua on building a solid team of technical and management staff around him as they prepare for the 2021 season namely the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifying matches for the Manu Samoa against Tonga in July/August 2021,” Faleomavaega added.